IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mysterious respiratory illness spreading to dogs across U.S.

    01:39

  • Thanksgiving travel rush expected to break records this year

    02:29

  • Duo matched through ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ singing together in Thanksgiving parade

    01:42

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Israel and Hamas near hostage deal

    04:54

  • Sam Altman goes to Microsoft after ouster, OpenAI employees threaten to quit

    01:53

  • Rosalynn Carter remembered as mental health advocate and trailblazing first lady

    02:09

  • Youngest D1 head coach leads UNC-Chapel Hill to national championship win

    01:29

  • Speed is a top factor in Dallas traffic deaths. Can road design make a difference?

    03:15

  • Inside the DOT operations center as Thanksgiving travel rush underway

    02:29

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

    02:49

  • New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

    03:41

  • Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at age 96

    04:14

  • Black Friday starts early this year with bigger discounts at some stores

    01:28

  • New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been

    02:34

  • Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s decades-long love story

    01:34

  • An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas

    03:17

  • An ode to cranberries: from the bog to your Thanksgiving table

    02:02

  • Growing concerns over antisemitism and disinformation on social media

    02:16

Nightly News

Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

01:57

31 premature babies from Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, which the World Health Organization described as a “death zone,” were evacuated, although two did not survive. Now, one of the babies is being reunited with his family. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports.Nov. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Mysterious respiratory illness spreading to dogs across U.S.

    01:39

  • Thanksgiving travel rush expected to break records this year

    02:29

  • Duo matched through ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ singing together in Thanksgiving parade

    01:42

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Israel and Hamas near hostage deal

    04:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All