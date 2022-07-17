President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden is facing bipartisan criticism after his trip to the Middle East. Moderate Democrat Adam Schiff called the interaction, “a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on U.S. foreign policy.” The president brought home a Saudi commitment to pump more oil, hopefully checking off one item on the domestic agenda. July 17, 2022

