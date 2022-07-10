President Biden Defends Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia

President Biden penned an op-ed in the Washington Post overnight ahead of a controversial visit to the Middle East, writing “fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad.” It’s his first visit to the area since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, an effort U.S. intelligence concluded was coordinated by Saudi leadership. The President faces low approval ratings and high gas prices, raising the stakes for this meeting with one of the world’s biggest oil producers. Could this visit bring any relief at the pump?July 10, 2022