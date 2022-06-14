IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Man captures one photo a day for 26 years in poignant project

    01:50

  • Russia blows up last bridge of a major city in Ukrainian province

    01:33

  • NBC Exclusive: Amber Heard reflects on losing defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp

    02:29

  • Biden points to new job successes as Federal Reserve expected to raise rates tomorrow

    02:18

  • Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid

    01:42

  • Sheriff speaks out on Montana flood emergency

    01:08

  • Extreme weather across the U.S.

    01:59

  • Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing

    02:34

  • Americans adjust spending after brutal day on Wall Street, Fed expected to raise rates

    01:49

  • Senators work on new gun deal framework

    01:47

  • White supremacist group arrested in Idaho now out on bail

    01:46

  • Russian invasion puts isolated Ukrainian orphanage at risk

    02:00

  • Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

    02:27

  • Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status

    01:34

  • Retiring teachers from across the nation share their special student send offs

    02:26

  • Louisiana research center studying infants to learn about obesity

    02:24

  • Idaho police arrest 31 white nationalists in back of U-Haul

    01:39

  • American families struggle to survive as inflation and gas prices soar

    04:50

Nightly News

President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices

00:56

President Biden is set to travel to the Middle East, breaking his campaign pledge to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over its human rights record. This comes as gas prices soar in part from the U.S.’s ban on Russian oil exports. The White House denies that the visit will primarily focus on getting the country to pump more oil, but U.S. officials acknowledge oil is a key factor. June 14, 2022

  • Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Man captures one photo a day for 26 years in poignant project

    01:50

  • Russia blows up last bridge of a major city in Ukrainian province

    01:33

  • NBC Exclusive: Amber Heard reflects on losing defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp

    02:29

  • Biden points to new job successes as Federal Reserve expected to raise rates tomorrow

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All