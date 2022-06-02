IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this month as gas prices hit another all time high

01:38

Sources tell NBC News, President Biden is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia later this month and is likely to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as gas prices set new record highs every day. This comes as OPEC and ten allies unexpectedly say they will increase oil production by 648,000 barrels a day in July and August. Oil analysts are skeptical that the extra oil will be enough to lower pump prices.June 2, 2022

Best of NBC News

