President Biden heads to Germany while Americans respond to Roe v Wade being overturned

Before leaving for Germany, President Biden and First Lady Jill denounced the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Biden is making abortion a top campaign issue, urging voters to elect candidates who support abortion rights. While Democrats struggle as they don’t have enough votes to make abortion legal at the federal level, many Republicans celebrate victory overturning Roe fifty years later. A new battle begins as the fight over abortion enters a new era.June 25, 2022