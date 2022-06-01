IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • School Police Chief Pete Arredondo makes first public comments in nearly a week

    01:34

  • The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to start with military parade

    01:40

  • Groundbreaking pancreatic cancer treatment created in Portland

    01:59

  • Job openings fell in April, but there are still more job openings than workers to fill them

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    President Biden meets with baby formula manufacturers

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Experts weigh in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial verdict

    02:40

  • Depp v. Heard trial reaches a verdict

    03:23

  • Rehearsals commence for the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee

    01:49

  • States incorporating AAPI history in K-12 curriculum

    02:09

  • Business travel is back

    01:49

  • Russia gains ground in eastern Ukraine

    02:10

  • President Biden, upset at sinking poll numbers, tries to fight inflation

    02:15

  • Many call for changes to gun laws amid violent Memorial Day Weekend

    01:47

  • Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

    02:45

  • Hurricane Agatha has dissipated but could reform

    01:16

  • Honoring those who served during Memorial Day

    01:31

  • Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region

    01:56

  • Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy

    01:19

  • Memorial Day Weekend Travel Chaos

    01:58

  • The uncertain future for gun legislature in the U.S.

    01:55

Nightly News

President Biden meets with baby formula manufacturers

02:17

President Biden acknowledged that he did not know about the baby formula crisis for two months, following the closure of the Abbott manufacturing plant in Michigan. In a meeting with President Biden, some top manufacturer executives said the closure of the plant was going to create a formula shortage. Abbott was noticeably absent from the meeting.June 1, 2022

  • School Police Chief Pete Arredondo makes first public comments in nearly a week

    01:34

  • The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to start with military parade

    01:40

  • Groundbreaking pancreatic cancer treatment created in Portland

    01:59

  • Job openings fell in April, but there are still more job openings than workers to fill them

    01:45
  • Now Playing

    President Biden meets with baby formula manufacturers

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Experts weigh in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial verdict

    02:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All