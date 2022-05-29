President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde

The President and First Lady paid tribute to the 21 lives lost in Uvalde: Biden seen wiping away a tear as he embraced a family member. At the same time, the U.S. Justice Department announced a critical incident review of the police response to the mass shooting. Governor Greg Abbott, however, was greeted with large jeers and screams, having previously defended current gun policy stating the situation ‘could have been much worse.’ NBC News’ Sam Brock spoke with one family about their unthinkable loss.May 29, 2022