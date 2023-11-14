IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 13th)

    20:42

  • 110 Black soldiers issued honorable discharges over a century after being unfairly convicted

    01:50

  • Critical roadway I-10 in California shut down indefinitely after explosive fire

    01:42

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • TSA predicting record Thanksgiving travel as potential government shut down looms

    01:48

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51

  • 20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    President Biden says hospitals in Gaza ‘must be protected’

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens of ‘Flash Dads’ cheer on students at Kentucky elementary schools

    02:19

  • Texas school district teaches parents how to use naloxone after string of opioid poisonings

    03:19

  • Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds

    01:49

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes plan to keep government open as shutdown deadline nears

    01:32

  • Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital

    02:18

  • U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

    00:59

  • U.S. announces new airstrikes in eastern Syria

    01:41

  • MDMA could help veterans with PTSD, researchers say

    02:21

  • Palestinian-American family returns to U.S. after being trapped in Gaza for 27 days

    02:26

  • Georgia man arrested over threat to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    01:39

  • FBI seizes electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams

    02:01

  • Hate incidents on the rise as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    02:16

Nightly News

President Biden says hospitals in Gaza ‘must be protected’

03:37

Israel and Hamas have been fighting for days around hospitals in northern Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using hospital patients as human shields, releasing a new video of Hamas weapons in hospital basements. Palestinian doctors say dozens of premature babies at one hospital are fighting for their life with no power for incubators. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports.Nov. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (November 13th)

    20:42

  • 110 Black soldiers issued honorable discharges over a century after being unfairly convicted

    01:50

  • Critical roadway I-10 in California shut down indefinitely after explosive fire

    01:42

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • TSA predicting record Thanksgiving travel as potential government shut down looms

    01:48

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All