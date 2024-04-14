President Biden urges restraint after Iran’s attack on Israel

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that U.S. support for Israel is “ironclad,” but the U.S. would not participate in any retaliatory counteroffensive against Iran. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports on the concern among administration officials that the U.S. could be dragged into a broader conflict. Hallie Jackson speaks with Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor for the Obama administration, who discusses how Israel might respond to Iran's attack.April 14, 2024