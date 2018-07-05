Feedback
President Trump narrows down SCOTUS list to seven contenders

 

Two appeals court judges are seen as leading candidates: Brett Kavanaugh, a veteran of George W. Bush’s White House, and Amy Coney Barrett, who at 46 would be the youngest justice on this Supreme Court.

U.S. News

Thousands become U.S. citizens in ceremonies around the country
U.S. news
July 4th protest closes Statue of Liberty; holiday heat fuels Western wildfires

U.S. news
Elite NYC private school ends separating students by race

NBCBLK
Why Roe v. Wade is likely not in grave danger no matter whom Trump nominates

Supreme Court
Black Oregon lawmaker says police were called as she knocked on doors

NBCBLK

World News

Two poisoned by same nerve agent used against former Russian spy
Two poisoned by same nerve agent used against former Russian spy

World
Deadly police shooting fuels tension in French city
Deadly police shooting fuels tension in French city

Europe
Two critically poisoned by same nerve agent used in Sergei Skripal attack, police say

World
North and South Koreans team up on basketball court
North and South Koreans team up on basketball court

North Korea
Canada probes U.S. Border Patrol's maritime patrols

World
FAA declines to regulate more legroom for airline passengers

U.S. news

