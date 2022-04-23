IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    President Zelenskyy says he will meet with U.S. top officials Sunday

Nightly News

President Zelenskyy says he will meet with U.S. top officials Sunday

President Zelenskyy announced that he is meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tomorrow in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia continues its assault in the east and in the south. Two cruise missiles hit the city of Odesa, killing at least 8 according to Zelenskyy, including a baby.April 23, 2022

    President Zelenskyy says he will meet with U.S. top officials Sunday

