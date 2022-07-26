Pressure building on U.S. to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russian detention

WNBA star Brittney Griner was in a Russian courtroom today holding up pictures of her wife and friends. The U.S. Embassy says that the basketball player is doing “okay” after she pleaded guilty to having cannabis oil in her luggage. Pressure is now building to free Griner as well as fellow American Paul Whelan, who is being held by the Kremlin after an espionage trial. Trevor Reed spent nearly three years in Russian prison on charges of assaulting a police officer, which he denies. Reed is making it clear that he’s grateful for President Biden bringing him home, however, he’s frustrated that Griner and Whelan are not.July 26, 2022