Priceless Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait discovered

Biden and Israel split over Iran01:51
Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress03:21
- Now Playing
Priceless Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait discovered01:20
- UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today01:37
10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped02:19
Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting01:44
Former lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife, son01:40
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dead at 7301:46
U.S. inflation rises to 9.1% in June, highest peak since 198102:30
Travel industry experiencing chaos in Europe, U.S. amid summer surge01:37
Young woman held in Russia speaks out for first time as Brittney Griner’s trial continues03:05
Starbucks closing 16 stores in major cities due to safety concerns01:41
Monkeypox cases on the rise in the U.S.01:32
Grieving families of Uvalde school shooting devastated by released footage02:45
Biden visits Israel for the first time as president01:25
Las Vegas Raiders new president Sandra Douglass Morgan makes NFL history01:44
Jan. 6 committee details White House tensions, argues Trump summoned extremist groups05:19
NASA’s James Webb Telescope shows stunning images of the universe01:58
Red hot housing market may be cooling as more homebuyers back out of deals01:30
Uvalde mass shooting footage published by news outlets04:07
Biden and Israel split over Iran01:51
Missouri law clashes with new gun legislation passed by Congress03:21
- Now Playing
Priceless Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait discovered01:20
- UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today01:37
10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped02:19
Buffalo supermarket reopens tomorrow, two months after shooting01:44
Play All