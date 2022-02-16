Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
01:34
Prince Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre, averting a court battle and not admitting liability, though he did not clear his name. The prince agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to a victims’ rights charity she chose. He declared regret for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and commended Giuffre’s bravery. Feb. 16, 2022
