Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit
01:28
Share this -
copied
Prince Andrew will no longer be called “His Royal Highness,” sources confirm to NBC News, as Buckingham Palace announced he would return his “military affiliations and Royal patronages to The Queen.” The statement added he would defend himself in the sexual abuse lawsuit “as a private citizen.”Jan. 14, 2022
U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing
01:53
More than 8,000 grocery store workers go on strike in Colorado
01:38
Now Playing
Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit
01:28
UP NEXT
Biden uncertain on voting rights legislation passage, pledges ‘to keep fighting’
01:30
Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy linked to Capitol riot
01:46
McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee as investigation expands