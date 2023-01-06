IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Damar Hamlin awake, showing remarkable improvement

    01:45

  • Neil Diamond’s life portrayed in new musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’

    01:31

  • NIH researching drugs to reduce alcohol cravings

    02:44
    Prince Harry’s new book drops bombshells about royal family

    01:39
    Funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI held at the Vatican

    01:28

  • Northern California slammed by bomb cyclone

    01:22

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid falls short for a third day

    01:44

  • New details on the University of Idaho murders case revealed

    02:32

  • Top U.S. colleges facing questions over prioritizing legacy candidates

    03:05

  • Buffalo community rallying around Damar Hamlin

    01:38

  • Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder

    01:19

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    02:13

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid blocked for sixth time

    02:27

  • University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho

    01:05

  • University of Idaho murders suspect will not fight extradition

    01:44

  • Nancy Pelosi’s legacy as Speaker of the House includes championing female lawmakers

    02:05

  • Rate of children accidentally ingesting cannabis is skyrocketing, new report says

    01:30

  • Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.

    01:29

  • House of Representatives fails to elect new Speaker for first time in 100 years

    02:07

  • Hamlin injury brings NFL priorities, practices under scrutiny

    02:08

Leaks from Prince Harry’s new book reveal stunning new details about the royal family and Prince William’s criticism of Meghan Markle, among other allegations. Buckingham Palace has yet to comment. NBC News’ Keir Simmons shares more about the bombshell book.Jan. 6, 2023

