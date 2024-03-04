IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Princess of Wales seen in public for first time in months
Nightly News

Princess of Wales seen in public for first time in months

01:25

For the first time since her abdominal surgery earlier this year, Princess Kate was seen in public, driving with her mother. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports.March 4, 2024

