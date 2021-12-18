Program offers new hope for treating childhood cancer worldwide
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the World Health Organization launched a program to make childhood cancer medications widely available to developing countries around the world. NBC News’ Catie Beck reports on a 4-year-old patient who was flown to the U.S. from Zambia for treatment, where her doctor was able to work with St. Jude surgeons.Dec. 18, 2021
