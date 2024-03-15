IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Proposed settlement could mean end of 6% commissions for realtors
    Proposed settlement could mean end of 6% commissions for realtors

Nightly News

Proposed settlement could mean end of 6% commissions for realtors

The powerful National Association of Realtors agreed to pay $418 million to settle lawsuits that accused it of artificially inflating commissions, while denying wrongdoing. Sellers could soon benefit from lower commission costs. CNBC's Diana Olick reports.March 15, 2024

    Proposed settlement could mean end of 6% commissions for realtors

