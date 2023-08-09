Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Prosecutor fired by DeSantis says he is targeting her to boost his 2024 run

Democratic state prosecutor Monique Worrell was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accuses her of refusing to enforce Florida law. Worrell argues he is targeting her to prop up his presidential campaign. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details.Aug. 9, 2023