IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: A federal grand jury has indicted Donald Trump in classified docs probe

  • Wildfire smoke shifts south, putting more cities in air quality danger zone

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Prosecutors formally warned Trump legal team about investigation

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

  • Pat Robertson, televangelist who mixed faith and politics, dies at 93

    01:46

  • Joran van der Sloot arrives in the U.S. to face charges linked to Natalee Holloway disappearance

    02:02

  • Companies push to fill empty offices, as some city centers sit empty

    01:56

  • ‘Parade’ returns to Broadway with a message of hope

    01:59

  • AI meets agriculture with new farm machines to kill weeds and harvest crops

    02:46

  • Government looking into child migrant worker allegations at U.S. companies: NBC News investigation

    01:46

  • The countdown is on in Paris for 2024 Olympics

    01:50

  • Protests over Pride Month at California school board meeting turn violent

    01:38

  • High school graduate and stepfather killed in Virginia mass shooting

    01:31

  • Mike Pence makes 2024 presidential run official

    02:27

  • 90 million Americans under air quality alerts due to Canadian wildfire smoke

    05:12

  • Two killed outside Virginia high school graduation ceremony

    01:31

  • Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid case

    01:54

  • Meet the hiker dreaming up the 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail

    01:58

  • Job seekers speak out about pulled employment offers

    01:48

  • Chris Christie makes 2024 GOP presidential bid official

    01:45

  • What we know about the Virginia private plane crash

    01:45

Nightly News

Prosecutors formally warned Trump legal team about investigation

02:45

NBC News has learned that prosecutors formally warned former President Trump’s legal team that he is a target of their investigation, according to two sources briefed on the meeting, meaning he could become the first former president to face federal charges. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.June 8, 2023

  • Wildfire smoke shifts south, putting more cities in air quality danger zone

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Prosecutors formally warned Trump legal team about investigation

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

  • Pat Robertson, televangelist who mixed faith and politics, dies at 93

    01:46

  • Joran van der Sloot arrives in the U.S. to face charges linked to Natalee Holloway disappearance

    02:02

  • Companies push to fill empty offices, as some city centers sit empty

    01:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All