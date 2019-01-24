Prosecutors investigating after off-duty officer fatally shot while visiting fellow officers

Prosecutors investigating after off-duty officer fatally shot while visiting fellow officers01:14
24-year-old officer Katlyn Alix was off-duty and visiting two male officers at a St. Louis apartment when a gun “accidentally discharged,” authorities said, striking her in the chest.
Fly through the skies with the Thunderbirds, now in its 65th year01:20
CVS’s new ‘Beauty Mark’ campaign will let you know when beauty aisle photos have been retouched01:04
Sundance Film Festival police preparing for Michael Jackson fan protests at documentary premiere01:21
Public health emergency issued after measles outbreak in Washington State01:11
Florida Secretary of State abruptly resigns after photo shows him in blackface01:19
Prosecutors investigating after off-duty officer fatally shot while visiting fellow officers01:14