  • North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile

    01:19

  • Squash program helping young people realize their potential

    01:57

  • How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund

    01:39
    Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask

    02:06
    Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

    01:36

  • Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response

    02:42

  • Growing frustration among voting rights activists in Georgia

    01:44

  • Biden endorses change to Senate rules to support voting rights bill

    02:32

  • National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:01

  • Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says

    02:30

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid tense U.S.-Russia diplomatic talks

    02:00

  • New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

    01:49

  • Tributes pour in for actor and comedian Bob Saget

    01:58

  • Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy

    01:46

  • Officers rescue pilot from crashed plane seconds before train collision

    01:22

  • “Captain America” goes above and beyond for children

    02:21

  • Students face new stress as schools go remote again

    03:10

  • Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway

    01:43

  • U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia

    01:43

  • Defining Covid hospitalization numbers

    02:41

It can be confusing to figure out which is the best mask to protect yourself. NBC News’ Tom Costello explains the differences between N95s and other similar options, and shares advice for avoiding fakes when shopping online.Jan. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

