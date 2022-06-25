Protests erupt for second straight day after Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade

Nationwide demonstrations once again took place from coast to coast. Most were peaceful after some clashes turned violent Friday night. In Rhode Island, a state Democratic candidate was punched in the face by her Republican opponent, who has since dropped his bid. In Iowa, a truck plowed through a crowd of abortion rights activists. And in Arizona, where abortion is banned after 15 weeks, police fired tear gas to break up protesters gathered at the state senate.June 25, 2022