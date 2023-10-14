IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many

    02:55

  • ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse seen across parts of U.S.

    02:29

  • Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel

    03:19

  • Israeli troops amassing on border from north to south

    04:52

  • U.S. leaders face new challenges amid Israel-Hamas war

    04:07

  • Israel’s military vows to kill Hamas leader it says was behind attack

    05:29

  • State Department works to evacuate hundreds of Americans in Gaza

    02:53

  • Tens of thousands of Palestinians reportedly shelter in Gaza City hospital

    06:18

  • More than 1 million Palestinians in Gaza try to travel south as Israel prepares assault on Hamas

    03:39

  • Republicans nominate Rep. Jim Jordan to be next House speaker

    01:06

  • Families across Israel mourning and praying on the holy day of Shabbat

    01:43

  • Emotional protests over Israel-Hamas war across the U.S.

    02:03

  • U.S. officials in Israel helping with efforts to free hostages from Hamas

    04:04

  • Documents reveal new details on Hamas’ plan to attack Israel

    03:46

  • Israel gives Palestinians 24 hours to head south, military enters Gaza to gather hostage intel

    05:31

  • Officer convicted in the death of Elijah McClain

    01:02

  • Stories of those caught in the crosshairs of the Israel-Hamas war

    01:41

  • Blinken on Israel-Hamas war and getting Americans out

    02:53

  • New details on Hamas’ attack on Israel’s Supernova Music Festival

    03:02

Nightly News

Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel

03:36

Large protests have erupted in cities across the United States a week after Hamas staged the deadliest attack on Israel in a generation. NBC News’ George Solis reports.Oct. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many

    02:55

  • ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse seen across parts of U.S.

    02:29

  • Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel

    03:19

  • Israeli troops amassing on border from north to south

    04:52

  • U.S. leaders face new challenges amid Israel-Hamas war

    04:07
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All