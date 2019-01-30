Nightly News

Protests in Venezuela call for Maduro’s ouster as U.S. backs opposition

00:51

It’s a Cold War-style showdown with opposition leader Juan Guaidó garnering support from the U.S. and most of Latin America, while President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist regime is backed by Russia.Jan. 30, 2019

  • FBI seeking culprit behind mysterious tunnel leading to Florida bank

    00:51

  • 18-year-old boy emerges from fiery head-on collision alive after miracle rescue

    01:02

  • Tyson and Perdue recall thousands of pounds of chicken nuggets over contamination concerns

    00:54

  • Roger Goodell speaks publicly for first time about refs’ blown call

    01:04

  • St. Louis police accused of obstructing investigation into officer’s death

    01:26

  • Police locate video evidence of potential persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All