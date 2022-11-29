IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Buffalo Bills surprise 98-year-old World War II veteran

    02:18

  • Police departments across the nation face staffing shortages

    03:29

  • NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. forced off flight for disobeying flight crew

    01:32

  • Cyber Monday sales expected to break records

    01:43

  • GOP leadership silent after former President Trump dines with Ye and Nick Fuentes

    02:08

  • Unprecedented protests spread across China as crackdowns grow violent

    02:08

  • Bad weather and fewer planes pose challenges during busiest travel day of the year

    01:59

  • A football surprise from the rivals

    02:12

  • Tipflation taking over holiday shopping

    02:08

  • New details on the Thanksgiving miracle rescue at sea

    01:49

  • Growing protests in China over zero-Covid restrictions

    01:42

  • Former President Trump under fire for Mar-a-Lago dinner guests

    01:43

  • Black Friday rakes in record-breaking $9 billion in online sales alone

    02:15

  • TSA responds to report of threat with a straight razor onboard flight

    02:03

  • Messy holiday travel weather forecast

    01:31

  • The legendary Rockettes share their spectacular stories of sisterhood

    01:52

  • Fentanyl delivered illegally via Uber Connect

    02:39

  • Black Friday shoppers back in stores as Covid restrictions wind down

    01:55

  • Walmart shooter purchased handgun just hours before shooting, investigators reveal

    02:00

  • Around 166 million Black Friday shoppers expected amid inflation

    03:38

Nightly News

Protests throughout China over ‘zero-Covid’ rules

02:50

In China, protesters are lashing out against “zero-Covid” rules and demanding freedom from the strict Covid controls that are still dragging cities to a standstill. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has more details on the acts of defiance.Nov. 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Buffalo Bills surprise 98-year-old World War II veteran

    02:18

  • Police departments across the nation face staffing shortages

    03:29

  • NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. forced off flight for disobeying flight crew

    01:32

  • Cyber Monday sales expected to break records

    01:43

  • GOP leadership silent after former President Trump dines with Ye and Nick Fuentes

    02:08

  • Unprecedented protests spread across China as crackdowns grow violent

    02:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All