Nightly News

Public health emergency issued after measles outbreak in Washington State

01:11

So far 26 measles cases have been confirmed, most of them children who have not been vaccinated. The illness can be fatal, dangerous for unvaccinated children, and doctors are saying even some vaccinated adults could be at risk.Jan. 24, 2019

  • Fly through the skies with the Thunderbirds, now in its 65th year

    01:20

  • CVS’s new ‘Beauty Mark’ campaign will let you know when beauty aisle photos have been retouched

    01:04

  • Sundance Film Festival police preparing for Michael Jackson fan protests at documentary premiere

    01:21

  • Public health emergency issued after measles outbreak in Washington State

    01:11

  • Florida Secretary of State abruptly resigns after photo shows him in blackface

    01:19

  • Prosecutors investigating after off-duty officer fatally shot while visiting fellow officers

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All