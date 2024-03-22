IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'
Nightly News

Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'

The program allows people to erase their delinquent accounts by bringing in a picture of a cat. The response has been overwhelming. NBC News' Maya Eaglin reports.March 22, 2024

