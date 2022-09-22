IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Two Americans freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

    01:01

  • Stacey Abrams says Georgia is ‘essential’ to U.S. politics

    02:43

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

    02:28

  • Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit

    03:43

  • Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%

    01:45

  • Amazon rainforest severely impacted by gold mining

    04:30

  • DOJ investigating massive Covid-19 relief money fraud

    01:47

  • Investigators in Ukraine exhuming bodies as evidence of possible war crimes

    02:39

  • EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer speaks out about retirement

    01:24

  • Flights carrying 48 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard being investigated

    01:29

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm

    03:37

  • Judge overturns Adnan Syed’s murder conviction

    01:11

  • Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with catastrophic flooding

    02:35

  • Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?

    02:15

  • New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants

    01:31

  • How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?

    01:48

  • Hurricane Fiona wipes out Puerto Rico’s power

    01:53

  • Some are spending hundreds or thousands to keep their kids in youth sports

    02:26

  • Investigators search for more bodies in Ukrainian town’s mass grave

    02:15

Nightly News

Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

03:05

Bermuda is bracing for Hurricane Fiona after the storm ripped through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the disaster that has left hundreds of thousands without power or water.Sept. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Two Americans freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

    01:01

  • Stacey Abrams says Georgia is ‘essential’ to U.S. politics

    02:43

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

    02:28

  • Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit

    03:43

  • Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All