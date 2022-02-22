Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis
President Vladimir Putin spoke without notes for almost an hour on national television about the Ukraine crisis following a choreographed day with advisers. On the streets of Moscow, Russian people tell NBC News they have hope of avoiding war.Feb. 22, 2022
Gas prices rising amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent
Putin addresses Russia on national TV about Ukraine crisis
