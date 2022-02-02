Russian President Putin broke weeks of silence on Ukraine and for the first time responded to written proposals from the U.S. and NATO, saying “Russia’s concerns were basically ignored.” Putin also laid out his security demands, which didn’t change after weeks of negotiations with the U.S. Feb. 2, 2022
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5
02:09
HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats
01:25
Now Playing
Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff
01:28
UP NEXT
Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble
01:48
New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says
02:39
Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries