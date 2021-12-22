Putin makes new threats as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow
Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding that NATO withdraw its troops from Eastern Europe, with more than 100,000 troops waiting along the Russia-Ukraine border. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. “will respond strongly” if Russia continues its “reckless or aggressive actions.”Dec. 22, 2021
