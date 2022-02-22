IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Putin recognizes two Russian enclaves in Ukraine as independent

04:14

President Putin’s move to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk opens the door for more Russian troops to enter the region. Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking, while Ukrainian commanders say they’ve been under fire from Russian separatists and have fired back.Feb. 22, 2022

