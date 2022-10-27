IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Ian one month later: Inside Florida’s recovery

    01:58

  • Labor trafficking found on U.S. military bases

    03:49

  • Historic American Ballet Theatre performance features all Black dancers, creative team

    01:35

  • Airlines prepare for holiday travel chaos

    01:32

  • Rising RSV cases put U.S. pediatric hospitals on edge

    01:34

  • New Uvalde bodycam footage fuels anger over law enforcement response

    02:41

  • GDP grows 2.6% as midterms approach

    02:05

  • Voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate ahead of midterms

    05:00

  • Threats to voters on the rise as midterms approach

    01:54

  • Basketball rising star Jeremiah Armstead brings boundless determination to Fisk University

    01:34

  • ADHD medication shortage impacting families across U.S.

    01:39

  • RSV infections overwhelm U.S. hospitals

    01:42

  • Family of St. Louis school shooter had police remove gun from home months before attack

    01:44

  • Wisconsin man who killed 6 people at Christmas parade found guilty on 76 charges

    01:38

  • St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition

    02:24

  • 5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down

    01:29

  • Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients

    03:40

  • Poll workers feel a sense of duty despite growing pressure

    02:15

  • Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges

    01:32

  • Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’

    01:50

Nightly News

Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

01:13

Russian President Putin blamed his invasion of Ukraine on the West and said he has no intention of using nuclear weapons. NBC News’ Cal Perry has the latest updates on the conflict.Oct. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Ian one month later: Inside Florida’s recovery

    01:58

  • Labor trafficking found on U.S. military bases

    03:49

  • Historic American Ballet Theatre performance features all Black dancers, creative team

    01:35

  • Airlines prepare for holiday travel chaos

    01:32

  • Rising RSV cases put U.S. pediatric hospitals on edge

    01:34

  • New Uvalde bodycam footage fuels anger over law enforcement response

    02:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All