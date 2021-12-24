At a news conference, Russian President Putin suggested talks with the U.S. are gaining traction and that war with Ukraine is not inevitable. This comes as Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border is escalating, according to the State Department. Dec. 24, 2021
Kim Potter found guilty in death of Daunte Wright
02:09
Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings
02:43
Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays
01:51
Now Playing
Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine
01:21
UP NEXT
Dreaming of a white Christmas? How climate change could impact the chance of snow
01:30
Challenges facing foster kids aging out of the system