    Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral

Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral

The world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional and poignant funeral.Massive crowds lined up to say farewell to the only monarch most people have known. Lester Holt shares more details on the moving ceremonies.Sept. 19, 2022

    Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral

