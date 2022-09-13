IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time

02:27

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was escorted through the gates of Buckingham Palace tonight. The casket was driven through London’s streets as massive crowds lined up to see it. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the royal family and the mourning period.Sept. 13, 2022

