IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    EXCLUSIVE: Human trafficking fueling the marijuana industry

    03:38

  • Obamas return to the White House for official portrait unveiling

    02:10

  • Covid-19 cases among children increase as school starts

    02:11

  • FBI found nuclear document at Mar-a-Lago: report

    02:13

  • Eliza Fletcher’s alleged murderer had a criminal record, court says

    01:27

  • California on the edge of rolling blackouts due to extreme heat

    02:11

  • Putin on Ukraine: Russia has “not lost anything” in conflict

    01:23

  • News anchor had ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air

    01:39

  • DOJ debating whether to appeal Trump’s legal victory

    02:21

  • Family gets answers on missing loved one decades after disappearance

    03:09

  • Uvalde library becomes place of healing for community

    01:34

  • Students in Uvalde, Texas head back to school

    01:25

  • Queen Elizabeth appoints U.K.’s new prime minister

    01:17

  • Deadly wildfire, historic heat blazing through the West

    02:12

  • Missing Memphis teacher’s body found, suspect in custody

    01:42

  • Uvalde schools open back up tomorrow following shooting that killed 21

    01:52

  • Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing

    02:10

  • Britain’s new prime minister facing economic concerns

    01:39

  • Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims off Washington state coast

    01:19

  • Stabbing suspect who killed 10, injured 18 in Canada found dead

    01:19

Nightly News

Queen Elizabeth II’s death starts 10-day morning period in U.K.

03:13

Queen Elizabeth II’s death will be followed by a tightly scripted ten-day mourning period in the U.K. that will include celebrations of her life and legacy. Her son King Charles III faces incredible pressure following the longest serving monarch in history.Sept. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    EXCLUSIVE: Human trafficking fueling the marijuana industry

    03:38

  • Obamas return to the White House for official portrait unveiling

    02:10

  • Covid-19 cases among children increase as school starts

    02:11

  • FBI found nuclear document at Mar-a-Lago: report

    02:13

  • Eliza Fletcher’s alleged murderer had a criminal record, court says

    01:27

  • California on the edge of rolling blackouts due to extreme heat

    02:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All