IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Federal judge names special master to review documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago

  • UP NEXT

    Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change

    01:28

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    02:10

  • Brett Favre’s text messages reveal new details on Mississippi welfare funds scandal

    02:06

  • Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian territory recently retaken from Russia

    01:44

  • Two largest railroad unions close to strike

    02:38

  • Three-mile line of mourners outside Westminster to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

    02:55

  • R. Kelly found guilty on 6 counts of child pornagraphy

    00:55

  • Reality Winner reacts to Trump Mar-a-Lago search: 'It is incredibly ironic’

    00:17

  • EXCLUSIVE: How human trafficking victims are trapped growing black market marijuana

    02:40

  • Two pilots discover they are sisters after years of crossing paths

    01:56

  • New inflation data shows prices continue to rise

    03:12

  • Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns

    01:41

  • Ukraine taking back Russian-held territory

    01:56

  • DOJ issues 40 subpoenas to Trump associates

    01:19

  • Thousands line Edinburgh’s Royal Mile for Queen Elizabeth’s farewell

    04:12

  • Abortion a key issue in Michigan election this November

    02:58

  • Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II around the globe

    01:31

  • Extreme weather in Western states causing dangerous conditions

    01:29

  • Ukraine reclaims ground from Russia in shocking advance

    01:33

Nightly News

Queen Elizabeth’s arrangements present new security challenges

02:57

Miles-long lines of mourners for Queen Elizabeth are funneled through airport-style security checkpoints as they approach Westminster Hall to pay their respects. After yesterday’s procession for the queen, Prince William said the event “brought back a few memories” of services for his mother, Princess Diana.Sept. 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change

    01:28

  • Biden discusses future of electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    01:43

  • EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    02:10

  • Brett Favre’s text messages reveal new details on Mississippi welfare funds scandal

    02:06

  • Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian territory recently retaken from Russia

    01:44

  • Two largest railroad unions close to strike

    02:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All