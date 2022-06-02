IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amber Heard legal team planning to appeal defamation trial verdict

    01:39

  • President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this month as gas prices hit another all time high

    01:38

  • Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Queen to skip jubilee event after feeling “discomfort”

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

    01:50

  • Man shoots his surgeon and three people in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital

    02:25

  • President Biden makes gun violence remarks

    02:24

  • School Police Chief Pete Arredondo makes first public comments in nearly a week

    01:34

  • The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to start with military parade

    01:40

  • Groundbreaking pancreatic cancer treatment created in Portland

    01:59

  • Job openings fell in April, but there are still more job openings than workers to fill them

    01:45

  • President Biden meets with baby formula manufacturers

    02:17

  • Experts weigh in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial verdict

    02:40

  • Depp v. Heard trial reaches a verdict

    03:23

  • Rehearsals commence for the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee

    01:49

  • States incorporating AAPI history in K-12 curriculum

    02:09

  • Business travel is back

    01:49

  • Russia gains ground in eastern Ukraine

    02:10

  • President Biden, upset at sinking poll numbers, tries to fight inflation

    02:15

  • Many call for changes to gun laws amid violent Memorial Day Weekend

    01:47

Nightly News

Queen to skip jubilee event after feeling “discomfort”

01:48

The Palace says the Queen will skip a Jubilee event tomorrow because of “discomfort” she felt at today’s ceremony. The Queen was too frail to go down to inspect the troops, so they came to her saluting her on the Buckingham Palace balcony.June 2, 2022

  • Amber Heard legal team planning to appeal defamation trial verdict

    01:39

  • President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this month as gas prices hit another all time high

    01:38

  • Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Queen to skip jubilee event after feeling “discomfort”

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

    01:50

  • Man shoots his surgeon and three people in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital

    02:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All