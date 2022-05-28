Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage

Chief of police for the school district, Pete Arredondo, reportedly told federal agents not to engage with the gunman. Sources say federal agents waited 30 minutes before overruling Arredondo’s guidance to not engage with the gunman as 911 calls from students kept coming in. Tonight, anger and frustration over the police response as the community gathers to mourn lives lost.May 28, 2022