Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training

Just two months before the mass shooting in Uvalde, Robb Elementary’s police department posted on Facebook about an “active shooter training” at a local high school. Questions now arise on whether they followed taught protocol. The School District Police Chief, Peter Arredondo, who officials say delayed 19 officers from rushing inside the school during the deadly rampage, completed an 8-hour training course on active shooters himself in December, according to state records.May 28, 2022