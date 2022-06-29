R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison today in a sex trafficking case. Kelly was convicted of luring young women and girls into his circle and sexually abusing and exploiting them. Several of Kelly’s victims angrily addressed the singer at the hearing, calling him “shameless” and “a predator.” Kelly chose not to speak in court but his attorneys say that he will appeal the judge’s ruling.June 29, 2022