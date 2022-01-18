Race to rescue manatees dying at unprecedented rate in Florida
More than 1,100 manatees have died in just 12 months, with most starving to death as pollution decimates a key food source. Scientists are racing to make space at critical care facilities, and even trying to feed manatees in the wild to help save the creatures.Jan. 18, 2022
