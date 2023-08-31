IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida communities surveying damage from Idalia

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Rate of women’s alcohol-related deaths on the rise, researchers say

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Americans falling behind on credit card and car loan debt

    02:00

  • Johannesburg building fire kills at least 74 people

    01:11

  • Growing concerns over Florida’s insurance rates after Hurricane Idalia

    02:07

  • Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

    01:53

  • Houston school district announces plan to eliminate 28 libraries

    03:17

  • Biden pledges $95 million to strengthen Hawaii’s electric grid after Maui wildfires

    01:45

  • Idalia hits Florida’s Big Bend as Category 3 hurricane

    05:45

  • McConnell appears to freeze for more than 30 seconds during press conference

    01:24

  • WNBA star speaks out about making it work as a pro athlete and mom

    02:02

  • Student loan borrowers pushing back on payments resuming in October

    02:40

  • Head of Spanish Football Federation facing growing pressure to resign after kissing star player

    01:37

  • Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall

    06:21

  • Gold star families of those killed in Kabul airport attack call for accountability two years later

    01:43

  • White House announces 10 drugs up for Medicare price cut negotiations

    02:03

  • New video shows UNC-Chapel Hill students climb out windows after active shooter alert

    01:45

  • Pandas set to leave National Zoo and return to China after more than five decades

    01:44

  • Whistleblower shedding light on government contractor fraud involving taxpayer money

    03:03

  • Helicopter crashes in South Florida while responding to traffic accident, killing two

    01:44

Nightly News

Rate of women’s alcohol-related deaths on the rise, researchers say

02:12

Researchers say women are drinking more because they’re coping with stress and alcohol use is normalized. The rate of alcohol-related deaths among women is increasing and is up nearly 15 percent. NBC News’ Kate Snow explains more.Aug. 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Florida communities surveying damage from Idalia

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Rate of women’s alcohol-related deaths on the rise, researchers say

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Americans falling behind on credit card and car loan debt

    02:00

  • Johannesburg building fire kills at least 74 people

    01:11

  • Growing concerns over Florida’s insurance rates after Hurricane Idalia

    02:07

  • Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

    01:53
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All