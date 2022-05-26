IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Ray Liotta passes away at 67 years old

01:29

Ray Liotta, known for playing both the tough guys and the heartthrobs, has passed away. His publicist announced that he passed in his sleep while shooting an upcoming film in the Dominican Republic. Liotta’s career spanned over 40 years, starting in family favorites like Operation Dumbo Drop and John Q.May 26, 2022

