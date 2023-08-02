IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Recession fears easing as dueling economic narratives take hold

02:24

The latest jobs report from private payroll firm ADP shows the labor market remains resilient. Also, Bank of America now says a soft landing for the economy is likely with a recession being avoided. But the optimism comes as the credit rating agency Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+. NBC News’ Tom Costello breaks down why and what it means for Americans.Aug. 2, 2023

