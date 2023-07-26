IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Military uprising in Niger as country faces humanitarian crisis

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Record heat and severe storms slamming the U.S.

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Crane catches fire and collapses onto NYC street

    02:13

  • Singer Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 years old

    01:57

  • Can artificial intelligence bring a new tech boom to San Francisco?

    02:49

  • McConnell freezes up during news conference, raising health concerns

    01:40

  • Judge refuses to accept Hunter Biden’s plea deal

    03:29

  • Emmett Till honored with national monument

    02:43

  • Extreme heat and European wildfires impacting summer travel

    01:56

  • U.S. troops training soldiers in Niger to take on Islamic extremist groups

    02:56

  • Record summer heat endangering coral reefs near Miami

    02:19

  • LeBron James’ son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

    02:57

  • Biden admin suing Texas over floating barriers at southern border

    02:03

  • Officer who unleashed K-9 on man during highway stop now on leave

    01:48

  • Inside NORAD’s mission to defend U.S. airspace

    03:53

  • Lester Holt reflects on growing up on Alaska military base

    01:34

  • Mass protests in Israel over prime minister’s plan to weaken Supreme Court

    01:31

  • Heat wave setting summer records across U.S.

    02:24

  • Bodycam footage shows Ohio police unleash K9 to attack Black man after he surrendered

    02:08

  • Climate change to take an increasing toll on air travel, United CEO warns

    02:10

Nightly News

Record heat and severe storms slamming the U.S.

01:55

A summer of weather extremes continues from coast-to-coast as 125 million across the country are under heat alerts and tens of millions are dealing with violent storms. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest weather updates.July 26, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Military uprising in Niger as country faces humanitarian crisis

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Record heat and severe storms slamming the U.S.

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Crane catches fire and collapses onto NYC street

    02:13

  • Singer Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 years old

    01:57

  • Can artificial intelligence bring a new tech boom to San Francisco?

    02:49

  • McConnell freezes up during news conference, raising health concerns

    01:40
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All